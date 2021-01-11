BuckeyeGrove - National Championship Thread: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State

All that stands in the way is No. 1 Alabama, a team with three Heisman finalists and a historically explosive offense-- not to mention one of the game's all-time great coaches .

Following a surreal seven games filled with questions, criticism, unbelievable performances, and more questions, Ryan Day and his team have clawed their way to the biggest game of the college football season.

MIAMI, FL -- As best said in Major League , there's only one thing left for Ohio State to do.

Justin Fields is returning from a massive shot to the ribs, Shaun Wade matches up with Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, one of the top receivers in the nation may be returning for Alabama, and COVID rumors still run amuck in Columbus.

Still, just the fact that this season has advanced to this point through cancellations, extreme uncertainty, and overall mayhem is incredible.

Now, we can finally put all of that aside for three-plus hours and focus on football.

It should be a fun one.



