In December 1989, Nick Saban accepted his first head coaching job, taking over at Toledo after two seasons as a defensive backs coach in the NFL.

Ryan Day was in elementary school, probably enjoying his winter break.



At 10 years old, Day was still eight years away from playing college football when Saban became a head coach.



Fast forward three decades, and the pair, separated by 27 years and a couple of grandchildren, are meeting in the finale of the 2021 College Football Playoff.

Life comes at you fast.



“Coach Saban’s career speaks for itself,” Day said on Monday. “Watched him win a lot of national championships; nothing but the utmost respect.”