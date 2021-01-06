BuckeyeGrove - Alabama WRs, Ohio State DBs break down scouting reports of one another

Monday's National Championship game will pit No. 1 Alabama's dominant receiving corps against No. 3 Ohio State's secondary that limited big plays through the air last time out.

Two potential first-round picks present the marquee matchup in Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Ohio State's Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Shaun Wade. Both were named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press.

“You already know who I want to go up against," Wade said Wednesday.

Smith led the Football Bowl Subdivision in receiving yards with 1,641 and touchdowns with 20. He also leads the Crimson Tide with 39 receptions of at least 15-yards, and has reached 100 receiving yards during just one half in seven games this season.

"He’s a great player; very, very shifty, quick and fast," Wade said. "You see it on his highlights. He can do everything in the book as a receiver. Really looking forward to that matchup.”

Wade will return to his home state of Florida with a team-leading two interceptions, including a 36-yard pick six. The Buckeyes captain has been a staple of the secondary behind his 30 tackles, third-most on the team, and three pass breakups.

RELATED: Ohio State's Ryan Day: 'The goal was to win the national championship'

On Wednesday, Smith said the Ohio State defense doesn't make a lot of mistakes, noting the back end is "very athletic" and "great cover guys." He'll have a challenge lining up against Wade come Monday.

"He’s a technician with everything he does," Smith said of Wade. "He’s very crafty, mixes his technique up some. I’m looking forward to getting to play against him."

Alabama sophomore wide receiver John Metchie III has enjoyed a rather breakout season. He caught the second-most yards on the Crimson Tide through 12 games, averaging over 17 yards per catch.

Metchie III and Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks will likely match up often in the National Championship, and the former said Banks is a good defensive back.

"Their DBs are really long, lengthy, good in coverage," Metchie III said. "I don’t really look at individual matchups a lot, but I do look at their defenses and personnel. On my part, being prepared to face whoever and win my box.”

However, Metchie III may look across and see Wade on some looks. The Buckeyes cornerback gave his thoughts on the receiver, and said Metchie III reminds him of another Alabama wideout.

"He reminds me of (Jaylen) Waddle a little bit, their body size," Wade said. "He’s a great player, very twist-up, fast, will block. He’s bigger than a lot of receivers I see. He’s going to have a good future.”

Knowing thy opponent may just be the X-factor during Monday's National Championship.

Waddle suffered a fractured ankle against Tennessee near the end of October and has been out since then. He caught 557 yards in just five games, and also projects to be a first-round draft pick.

MORE: Waddle watch: Coombs, Crimson Tide talk possible return of Bama WR

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said the team is practicing as if Waddle will make his return, and spoke Wednesday of the talent of the Crimson Tide offense.

"They have so many really gifted receivers and players on offense," Coombs said. “We’re going to have to do a great job in coverage with the skill of the receivers and the quality of the quarterback."

Senior cornerback Marcus Williamson attested to the preparation the Buckeyes defensive backs have made to account for Alabama's wide receivers.

"It’s extensive preparing for these guys," Williamson said. "DeVonta just won the Heisman. Just all around, they’re great players. Anytime you’re in the national championship, you know there won’t be bad players on the field."