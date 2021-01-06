BuckeyeGrove - Alabama WRs, Ohio State DBs break down scouting reports of one another

Alabama WRs, Ohio State DBs break down scouting reports of one another
Monday's National Championship game will pit No. 1 Alabama's dominant receiving corps against No. 3 Ohio State's secondary that limited big plays through the air last time out.
Two potential first-round picks present the marquee matchup in Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Ohio State's Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year Shaun Wade. Both were named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press.
“You already know who I want to go up against," Wade said Wednesday.
Smith led the Football Bowl Subdivision in receiving yards with 1,641 and touchdowns with 20. He also leads the Crimson Tide with 39 receptions of at least 15-yards, and has reached 100 receiving yards during just one half in seven games this season.
"He’s a great player; very, very shifty, quick and fast," Wade said. "You see it on his highlights. He can do everything in the book as a receiver. Really looking forward to that matchup.”
Wade will return to his home state of Florida with a team-leading two interceptions, including a 36-yard pick six. The Buckeyes captain has been a staple of the secondary behind his 30 tackles, third-most on the team, and three pass breakups.
On Wednesday, Smith said the Ohio State defense doesn't make a lot of mistakes, noting the back end is "very athletic" and "great cover guys." He'll have a challenge lining up against Wade come Monday.
"He’s a technician with everything he does," Smith said of Wade. "He’s very crafty, mixes his technique up some. I’m looking forward to getting to play against him."
Alabama sophomore wide receiver John Metchie III has enjoyed a rather breakout season. He caught the second-most yards on the Crimson Tide through 12 games, averaging over 17 yards per catch.
Metchie III and Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks will likely match up often in the National Championship, and the former said Banks is a good defensive back.
"Their DBs are really long, lengthy, good in coverage," Metchie III said. "I don’t really look at individual matchups a lot, but I do look at their defenses and personnel. On my part, being prepared to face whoever and win my box.”
However, Metchie III may look across and see Wade on some looks. The Buckeyes cornerback gave his thoughts on the receiver, and said Metchie III reminds him of another Alabama wideout.
"He reminds me of (Jaylen) Waddle a little bit, their body size," Wade said. "He’s a great player, very twist-up, fast, will block. He’s bigger than a lot of receivers I see. He’s going to have a good future.”
Knowing thy opponent may just be the X-factor during Monday's National Championship.
Waddle suffered a fractured ankle against Tennessee near the end of October and has been out since then. He caught 557 yards in just five games, and also projects to be a first-round draft pick.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said the team is practicing as if Waddle will make his return, and spoke Wednesday of the talent of the Crimson Tide offense.
"They have so many really gifted receivers and players on offense," Coombs said. “We’re going to have to do a great job in coverage with the skill of the receivers and the quality of the quarterback."
Senior cornerback Marcus Williamson attested to the preparation the Buckeyes defensive backs have made to account for Alabama's wide receivers.
"It’s extensive preparing for these guys," Williamson said. "DeVonta just won the Heisman. Just all around, they’re great players. Anytime you’re in the national championship, you know there won’t be bad players on the field."
Coombs listed a plethora of skills in the set of the Heisman-winning wide receiver his Buckeyes secondary will face on Monday. From catching passes to running routes to creating big plays, the Buckeyes defensive coordinator said Smith catches deep passes "as well as anybody" Ohio State has gone against.
"It’s way more than being a guy who can run fast." Coombs said. "He’s a team guy, he’s involved in every phase of their offense. I appreciate good players; he’s a great player.”
Alabama certainly has confidence in its receivers. When asked if just one defender can slow down Smith, Metchie III replied with a confident ‘No.’
Coombs also said Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian does a great job of challenging opposing defenses on every single play.
Sarkisian spoke Wednesday of the talent Buckeyes defensive backs possess against his wide receivers.
"I think the two corners have great length," Sarkisian said. "They play the ball extremely well when it’s in the air, thus you see the turnovers. When it’s a talented group back there, that’s the challenge, to win your one-on-one battles.”
If one thing is for sure about Monday's National Championship game, it's that it will possess some of the best wide receiver and defensive back battles of the college football season, and not just when Alabama is on offense.
Wade said Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave is "one of the greatest in college football," allowing for great practice reps. The Buckeyes defensive back said getting stops at needed points in the game will be key.
Come time for Alabama and Ohio State to play, one thing will be on Wade's mind as he lines up against Crimson Tide receivers.
"We just focus on ‘Win,'" Wade said. "We got to put the best on the best, play different things and just go from there. We focus on playing every play, playing each play one at a time and not focus on the next play or the play in the past.
“All I care about is winning the game.”