COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The home stretch of Ohio State’s 2020 season has been hampered with COVID-19 issues –– both widespread and less so –– at nearly every turn, but the smattering of virus-related unavailabilities has not kept the Buckeyes out of national championship contention.

Those issues won’t disappear now that Ohio State has its spot against Alabama in Monday’s national title game though, and in fact, rumors about positive tests have even led to statements from both program’s athletic directors this week to assure that the game’s date will not be pushed back as of now.

The Ohio State defensive line, which collectively played a star role against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, has drawn the brunt of the unofficial speculation this week, although the team’s status report won’t be revealed until hours before kickoff, in all likelihood.

If you ask redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper though, the depth of the Buckeyes’ front four is an asset in case of emergency.

“I feel like with this defensive line, we have a lot of –– I don't feel like it's just one guy,” Cooper said Wednesday. “I feel like across the board we have great guys, great players, from first, second to third string.”