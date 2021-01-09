The pinnacle of the college football season steadfastly approaches, and with it the chance for Ohio State to upset the apple cart one more time en route to what would be an improbable run to championship glory.

But in its way stands the Death Star itself: Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, which boasts possibly its most electric offense to date with NFL talent oozing out of nearly every position group.

The programs will meet in Miami Gardens on Monday for the first time since the Buckeyes' Cinderella win in 2014-15, a victory that propelled Ohio State to its first national title in 12 years.



There are storylines abound heading into this one, but below, we've singled out five that have piqued our interest particularly.

Here are Five Questions to keep an eye on before Ohio State-Alabama takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.