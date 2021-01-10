BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama

We have all gone through Alabama's full schedule and tried to find this weakness or that weakness and the truth is, there are not a lot of vulnerable points when it comes to looking at this Alabama team.

That does not mean they are unbeatable however, but the Buckeyes are not going to be able to get them a lot of help along the way.

What do we really know about the Tide? We go to someone who follows the Tide on a daily basis with Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com to get the latest.