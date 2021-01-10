BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama

Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama
We have all gone through Alabama's full schedule and tried to find this weakness or that weakness and the truth is, there are not a lot of vulnerable points when it comes to looking at this Alabama team.
That does not mean they are unbeatable however, but the Buckeyes are not going to be able to get them a lot of help along the way.
What do we really know about the Tide? We go to someone who follows the Tide on a daily basis with Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com to get the latest.
BuckeyeGrove.com: Is this the best Alabama offense that you have ever seen in terms of what it is able to do? What might surprise people most about this offense outside of just some of the obvious numbers that we all see?
Answer: It’s crazy to think that this offense is better than last year’s after losing four first-round picks. However, I believe it is. This year’s attack is so complete as Alabama can tear apart defenses in seemingly any fashion. If a team wants to try to outscore the Tide in a track meet, it has the weapons to keep up. If someone like Notre Dame tries to slow the game down, Alabama has shown it can do that, too. While the bulk of the praise falls on Alabama’s big three of DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris, the secret to its offensive success is the offensive line. In my opinion, this is the best unit Alabama has had under Nick Saban, and that’s saying something.
BuckeyeGrove.com: Is this defense trending up as the season is now at the final game? What is the biggest strength of this defense and what is the biggest weakness?
