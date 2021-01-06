As if Alabama didn’t already have enough Heisman-caliber talent on offense, the Ohio State defense was given one more option to worry about this week, when it was announced that junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had returned to practice.

The preseason AP All-American suffered a fracture in his ankle on a kickoff return on Oct. 24, but had already caught 25 passes for 557 yards in just four games to open the season before that point –– 74 more than Heisman Trophy-winning teammate Devonta Smith had over the same stretch.

Despite somewhat cryptic answers from Alabama players and coaches about whether or not Waddle will take the field on Monday, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is not taking any chances.

“I think you absolutely have to prepare like he's going to play, and I would promise you that he's an extraordinary athlete, extraordinary receiver,” Coombs said.