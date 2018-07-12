Historical re-rank under Meyer: Linebacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Teams will debate for years and years who is the real 'LBU'. Ohio State certainly has its claim to that title based on some of the players who wear the uniform and what they were able to accomplish. But how have things looked in the recent past under Meyer in terms of recruiting? A look at the numbers shows that linebacker is definitely a position of power in terms of landing highly ranked players. How has that translated on to the field?
Baron Browning was the No. 9 player in the class of 2017 and is another player in the talks for the highest rated recruit that Ohio State has brought in under Meyer. Last season was a learning year for Browning as the Buckeyes had a solid rotation ahead of him at linebacker but 2018 is not going to see Jerome Baker or Chris Worley out there for the entire season and Tuf Borland will miss some/all of the season depending on his recovery from an Achilles injury. People look at Browning's size and expect him to play inside but playing him at the Mike might be a waste of some of his best attributes in terms of his ability to run. 2018 may see him pressed into duty in the middle however as the Buckeyes look to get their best three on the field.
