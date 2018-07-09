Historical re-rank under Meyer: Quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Previous Positions: Offensive Line | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back | Athlete
Quarterback is one of those positions where a team is generally not taking multiple players a year and if they do, it is on outlier for one season, or it is an indication that quarterback recruiting is less than optimal.
Only three quarterbacks under Meyer have seen significant playing time and Meyer recruited two of them with J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. 2018 will be new for the Buckeyes with Dwayne Haskins taking over the role and Tate Martell backing him up. But how do these quarterbacks rank up on the list of recruits during the Meyer-era.
Tate Martell checks in as the highest ranked QB signee for the Buckeyes as the No. 39 player in the class of 2017. Martell's commitment to Ohio State was the third of his recruitment but in his defense, his first was before high school and his second from Texas A&M just continued a trend of quarterbacks leaving the Aggies' program. Martell sat out his redshirt year in 2017 and now figures to be the second-string QB behind Dwayne Haskins. The question comes up, how do you get Martell some playing time to keep him happy but not put him in harm's way as the next (and really only healthy backup) quarterback on the roster behind Haskins.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news