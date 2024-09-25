Ohio State's explosive passing offense looks different, for now
COLUMBUS — Will Howard threw an interception against Marshall trying to get a ball down the field to talented freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith.It's a shot that the Ohio State quarterback will take ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news