Historical re-rank under Meyer: Running Back
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Previous Positions: Offensive Line | Wide Receiver | Tight End
While recruiting has been strong across the board for Ohio State, running back is one of a few key positions with some big names and numbers in terms of how things shape up. What is going to be surprising is the lack of five-star running backs for Ohio State. That does not mean that they have not been in on them but one-time five-stars like Kareem Walker and Derrick Green did not happen for one reason or another and Ohio State just ended up doing fine.
It will surprise pretty much everyone that it is Jaelen Gill, not Zeke Elliott, Brian Snead or Mike Weber at the top of the list in terms of being the highest rated running back on Ohio State's board in terms of recruiting rankings. Gill checks in at No. 41 in the class of 2018 and plays truly the H-back spot, more than just the traditional running back position. Don't believe for a second that Gill cannot run between the tackles, because he can do that as well as be a weapon outside the tackles and as a pass-catcher. The jury will have some time to speak on Gill's legacy with him getting ready for his first collegiate game in just a few short months, but for now he ranks atop the list just based on recruiting rankings.
