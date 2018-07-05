COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.

We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.

Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.

We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.

