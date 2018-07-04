Historical re-rank under Meyer: Tight End
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Previous Positions: Offensive Line | Wide Receiver
The tight end position is one that Ohio State has been criticized by many detractors for not utilizing the way that other programs across the country have through the past decade. There is also a belief that Ohio State's tight end recruiting has been hurt because of that because the more prolific pass-catching tight ends opt to go elsewhere, places where they can be used more in the passing offense. In fact, no tight end has had more than 40 receptions in a season since 1988.
Has that shown up in the recruiting rankings of Ohio State's tight ends under Meyer?
Jake Hausmann is the highest rated tight end for the Buckeyes under Meyer as the No. 71 prospect in the class of 2016. What has that meant for on-the-field success? Not much. Hausmann has been buried on the depth chart behind older players and then was beat out by Luke Farrell last season to be the No. 2 tight end. Going into 2018, it will be a pivotal season for Hausmann as he comes in behind Farrell once again and will have to try and hold off talented incoming freshman Jeremy Ruckert.
