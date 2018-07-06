Historical re-rank under Meyer: Athlete
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Previous Positions: Offensive Line | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back
We are going to go a little bit out of order and hold quarterback for the start of next week and go to players who were designated as athletes. This means either on the offensive side of the ball, defensive side of the ball or the famous 'Get here and we will just figure it out with you' position.
This position has been a mixed bag with one member in the NFL with a lucrative first round contract, a couple of players who did not make it at Ohio State, a couple of players who are doing it now at Ohio State and some who are just waiting their turn.
Jalin Marshall never really had a question of which position he would play, he always seemed to be pegged to play wide receiver. He checks in as the No. 35 player in the nation in the class of 2013 and after a RS season in 2013, had productive years in both 2014 and 2015 where he combined for 74 catches, nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He did surprise many by leaving after 2015 with a year of eligibility left. Marshall went on to the NFL Jets for one season in 2016 and scored two touchdowns in the league.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news