Historical re-rank under Meyer: Defensive Tackle
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Previous Positions: Offensive Line | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back | Athlete | Quarterback | Defensive End
Defensive Tackle is one of those positions that many schools struggle to land, especially northern schools. There are few true high-level 'defensive tackles' that emerge each year and that leaves teams fighting over small numbers or finding bigger defensive ends and moving them inside and hoping that move is successful. And where are most of the true DTs hailing from? Souther of the Mason-Dixon line.
Only one player on this list called Ohio home before making their way to Columbus to play college football. Ohio State is still not going to be able to march into Mississippi or Louisiana and slug it out with Alabama and some of the other teams down that way, but Ohio State has done well, especially recently, in landing some highly rated DTs and the future remains bright.
How good was Ohio State's most recent haul of defensive tackles in the class of 2018? They take three of the top four spots in terms of ranking for the Meyer-era at Ohio State and that is led by Taron Vincent. The IMG Academy star always seemed to be destined to end up at Ohio State, he wanted to commit to Ohio State early in the process, slowed things down some and still found that Ohio State was the place that he wanted to be. The son of former NFL player and current NFL executive Troy Vincent, Taron has grown up around the game and have tremendous upside. How much upside? Rivals.com had him ranked as the No. 40 player in his class.
