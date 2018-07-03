Historical re-rank under Meyer: Wide Receiver
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Few people will debate the ability of Urban Meyer and his staff's ability to recruit at a high level. Ohio State's recruiting classes under Meyer have been some of the highest rated classes not only in school history but among the best ever of the Rivals.com-era.
We have been waiting for enough years to go by however before opening up the books and looking position-by-position during Meyer's tenure at Ohio State to see who some of the highest rated players have been at each spot and more importantly, if the rankings held true and the highest rated players in fact had the best careers with the team.
Largely, that is not always the case. Ohio State has had some of its best players come from the ranks of the three-star range while some of the highest rated players did not fare as well or the jury is still out on them.
We are going to spend the next several days going through each spot and ranking the players by way of the rankings and seeing who had the best careers. These lists are only open to players that were recruited by Meyer and his staff and not players who Meyer may have coached that were recruited before he arrived in Columbus.
Previous Positions: Offensive Line
Wide Receivers
Wide receiver has been one of those positions where the Buckeyes have had some success in terms of hitting on some big names but have they been the players who have had front-line impacts for the team? The highest rated recruit of the Meyer-era did not make it a full season in Columbus due to some unfortunate family circumstances that made it impossible to stay at Ohio State. The most prolific recruit of the Meyer-era does not even make the list, but we will have more on that later.
The Buckeyes and Trevon Grimes had long been associated for years and the talented Floridian made it official in the class of 2017 when he pledged to Ohio State, securing the No. 33 player in the nation for his class. Grimes dealt with an ACL injury to end his high school career and that may have slowed down his path to the field as a true freshman with the Buckeyes. But it ultimately was a family health situation that forced Grimes to take a pause from his football-playing career and subsequently leave Ohio State to head back to the state of Florida (and the University of Florida) to be closer to his family.
