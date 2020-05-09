Bowling Green | Oregon | Buffalo | Rutgers | Iowa | Michigan State | Penn State | Nebraska | Indiana | Maryland | Illinois | TTUN We don't want to get too far ahead of things and will end the series with this final piece, a potential Big Ten Championship Game. Anything beyond that is just too difficult to predict, though we will give ourselves a chance to speak on that individually in our own sections. Vegas certainly feels that Ohio State has a great shot of making the Big Ten Championship Game provided there is a season. As this series went on, we tried to get away from talking about how an impacted season may look, and we are going to try and steer clear of that as much as possible, while still recognizing that no plan is in place in terms of the make-up of a schedule and how it will be handled on a school-by-school and league-by-league basis. Ohio State is on a run of three-straight Big Ten Championship wins and you have to like the odds of any team coming out of the East to winning this and if that is Ohio State, it will be Ohio State's first four-peat since a run between 2005-09 that saw Ohio State win the title outright three times and split it twice. Now with the B1GCG, there are no splits with only one team left standing to hoist the silver football at the end of it all. Now, this is a moot point if any of our experts are not picking the Buckeyes to make the B1G Championship Game, and I will leave that to them on an individual basis, but I for one am not betting against this team, only seeing the loss of the entire season being the only thing standing between them and a fourth league crown.

Ohio State in the B1G Championship Game: Ohio State is 4-1 all-time in the Big Ten Championship Game Last time played: The Buckeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2019 B1G Championship Game 34-21. Ohio State spotted the Badgers a 14-point lead and would not take its first lead until less than three minutes to play in the third quarter. This was the second time that the Buckeyes and Badgers played each other during the course of the season and this game looked quite different from Ohio State's earlier season 38-7 win in Columbus (Ohio). After bottling up Jonathan Taylor for much of his career, the Wisconsin running back for rush for 148 yards on 20 carries, including a 44-yard score in the opening minutes of the game. Jack Coan would be responsible for the other two scores with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to account for the 21 points the Badgers put up. Ohio State would finally get it going as Justin Fields and KJ Hill would connect on a pair of touchdown passes. Fields would end the night with 299 passing yards and three passing scores but also was not sharp with 19/31 passing and would be sacked five times. JK Dobbins would carry the ball 33 times for 172 yards and a score as the Buckeyes struggled to finish off drives during this game. In the defense of Fields, he really was never the same quarterback after tweaking his knee in November and his dual-threat abilities were taken off the table with a "heavy" knee brace needing to be worn.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

Do you want to see Ohio State and Wisconsin play again in Indianapolis? Yeah, me neither. But the Badgers are going to win the B1G West and it is just how it is going to be. Fortunately for Ohio State, the Badgers won't go into this game with 60 minutes of tape of the Buckeyes from a game played earlier in the season. There is no crossover game between these two teams and while the Badgers will be well aware of what the Buckeyes have, they won't have a dry run from the regular season to draw from. Regardless of Ohio State being undefeated at this point or coming into the game with one loss, there is no margin for error. I do not think we live in in a world where a B1G Championship Game runner-up with one loss can get into the playoff. I know we don't live in a world where a two-loss B1G Championship Game team will get in. Ohio State has to win this game if it is in it if the Buckeyes want to get into the College Football Playoff. The Badgers won't have Jonathan Taylor this time around but will have Jack Coan. I still am not sold on Coan, even with his two-touchdown (one rush, one pass) outing against the Buckeyes last year in this game. I am just going to wait for the next running back for the Badgers to come out of the 3-D printer and go and rush for 1,600-yards this season. Ohio State generally does a good job of bottling these players up, but last year we saw an exception to the rule. Provided that the Buckeyes come into this game relatively healthy, I just don't know where the weak point of the offense is going to be. Ohio State has scored 59, 34 and 27 against the Badgers in this game before. I think that 59-point outburst was a perfect storm that we may never see again, but I like the Buckeyes to land somewhere between 59 and 34 by the time it is all said and done. Justin Fields will atone for an 'off-game' where he was definitely less than 100-percent with a big one this time around. Ohio State 42 Wisconsin 17 Additional Stat Line: Trey Sermon 21 car., 104 yards, 1 TD College Football Playoff Teams: 1. Ohio State, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Alabama

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

It would be a rather shock if Ohio State did not appear in Indianapolis for a fourth straight year, and I believe they will enter Lucas Oil Stadium unblemished. As far as the team that will line up across from the Buckeyes, I would expect another meeting with Wisconsin, with an outside chance at seeing Minnesota. The Badgers will have to visit Michigan during the regular season, but playing at home against the Golden Gophers should give them an edge to be the Big Ten West representative in 2020. The Buckeyes haven't lost to the Badgers since a trip to Madison, Wisconsin in 2010, and I expect the Buckeyes to keep Wisconsin's dry spell alive. Wisconsin may have had its best shot at a Big Ten title in 2019, when a hobbled Justin Fields was faced with a 14-point half time deficit. Despite the electric first half, the Badgers were shut down in the second half, and it became a third straight title for the Buckeyes. This time around, the Buckeyes will not put the game in doubt, and a healthy buffer will stay between Ohio State and Wisconsin for most of the game. I expect Buckeyes to play better on defense without having to worry about Jonathan Taylor, and I don't know if Jack Coan has what it takes to win a game with his arm. Offensively, the Buckeyes should be able to break down the Wisconsin defense, and Ohio State's athletes on the outside should create matchup nightmares that Fields will gladly exploit. The Buckeyes will add another impressive win to their resumé, and a fourth consecutive Big Ten trophy will return to Columbus. Ohio State 45 Wisconsin 17 Stat Line: Justin Fields - 23/28, 294 yards, 5 TD College Football Playoff Teams: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Oregon



Braden Moles - Staff Writer