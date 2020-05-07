Bowling Green | Oregon | Buffalo | Rutgers | Iowa | Michigan State | Penn State | Nebraska | Indiana | Maryland | This is a different schedule than the one Ohio State faced last year when the Buckeyes had to host Penn State the week before the Michigan game. Sure, Ohio State is having to go on the road again to face Illinois, but there is a considerable difference in playing the Nittany Lions and Illini when you really get down to it. At this point of the year, Ohio State will have 10 games completed and we should really know who this team is by this point. The only thing standing between Ohio State and the rivalry game is an Illinois team that is coming off of an 6-7 season, 4-5 in the Big Ten. Don't believe for a second that Illinois can't rise up and beat someone though, they are turning the corner and just ask Wisconsin. That win over the then-No. 6 ranked Badgers would lead to a four-game win streak that would see victories over Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State before a game at Iowa would stop the surge. Ohio State's last five losses in this series have all taken place at Ohio Stadium and the Buckeyes have not lost in Champaign (Ill.) since 1991, a 10-7 loss where the Illini would kick the game-winning field goal with less than a minute to go in the game. John Cooper didn't only struggle against Michigan, the Illini had his number too.

Series History: Ohio State leads the series 69-30-4 Last time played: With the Illini in the Big Ten West, these two teams have not played since the 2017 season, a 52-14 Ohio State win. It was Senior Day for the Buckeyes and the final home game for JT Barrett and the rest of his class. Barrett would throw for 141 yards and two scores while back-up Dwayne Haskins would come in and go 5/8 for 77 yards and a score. Joe Burrow would see action too but was 0-2 throwing the ball late in the game. Mike Weber would lead the Buckeyes on the ground with 108 yards and two scores while Antonio Williams would see a game-high 19 carries for 74 yards. Ohio State would take a 38-0 lead to the halftime locker room on a day that was marred by heavy rain. One thing that Ohio State fans will remember is that Urban Meyer brought the starters back in at risk of things turning into "A clown show" after a Haskins fumble in the third quarter. The backups would eventually go back in. This win, coupled with a loss by Michigan would give the Buckeyes the Big Ten East crown.



Kevin Noon - Publisher

While I don't have any proof that Memorial Stadium was built on an ancient Native-American wind tunnel, I don't have any proof to tell me that is NOT the case. In short, it is ALWAYS windy at Illinois. I can only imagine what it will be like for a late-November game. The last time that Ohio State played at Illinois at/around mid-November was the 2015 season and Ohio State won that game 28-3. The game time weather was 48-degrees and nine-mph winds. I seem to remember it being a little more blustery than that. Zeke Elliott carried the ball 27 times for 181 yards and two scores. I expect to see Ohio State employing a similar plan of attack in this one, heavy on the ground if the wind makes it dicey to throw. But I also do not expect to see Ohio State shy away from the pass if the conditions are even close to allowing the pass game. While you never want to come right out and say that this is a perfect game to rest your starters early...

There is always a balance where you need to keep your starters sharp and try and save them a little wear-and-tear where you can. This is going to be one of those games. Illinois may have a lot to play for, the Illini very well may need this game and/or the Northwestern game the following weekend to gain bowl eligibility. Better wait until next week, Illini. Buckeyes roll. Ohio State 48 Illinois 13 Additional Stat Line: Ohio State rushes for 315 yards, five touchdowns

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

The Buckeyes will travel to the field that an undefeated Wisconsin found less than friendly in 2019. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will look to avoid a similar fate, especially as this will be the final game in which the Buckeyes should be heavily favored in 2020. Following the game against the Illini, Ohio State will host Michigan to cap off the regular season and then the focus will shift to postseason competition. Day has been exceptional at motivating his players so far, and I would be shocked if he didn't have his team playing its best ball ahead of the most critical stretch of the season. I expect the Buckeyes to look to pounce on Illinois early in order to get the starters out as soon as possible to avoid injuries. Day will likely turn to the running backs to establish the aggressive mentality early. I would also expect Day to take calculated strikes down the field in order to allow his superior athletes on the outside to make big plays and put up points quickly. On the defensive side of things, I expect the defensive line to play one of its best games of the season. Young players like Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will have plenty of experience by the time of the Illinois trip, and I expect the duo along with the rest of the defensive line to hit their stride before the crucial stretch. Expect the Buckeyes to begin its Michigan-week mentality against Illinois and show case the killer instinct on the field. Ohio State 52 Illinois 13 Additional Stat Line: Ohio State defensive line - 5 sacks

Braden Moles - Staff Writer