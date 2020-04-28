We are continuing our look at how we would see the 2020 season playing out, if it goes without interruption, change of schedules or anything of that like. Yesterday we talked about the season opener against Bowling Green, an in-state school that Ohio State has had its way with in the half-a-dozen (by this point) times the two teams have played. Now we move to a much more difficult game as the Buckeyes head on the road for the first time and it is not a short trip as the team heads to the left-coast to visit Oregon. There have been some major non-conference games circled for the upcoming season and this game tops many of those lists as the defending Big Ten champion visits the Pac-12 champion. Both teams bring a lot back from their championship squads and some of the additions to each of the rosters make for some excitement over a game that will be talked about all season long. A loss here won't be crippling for league hopes but any loss along the way doesn't help pursuits for a CFP berth. The Buckeyes have not lost a non-conference regular season road game since the 2011 season and certainly can't afford to start the 2020 season at 1-1. Let's take a look.

Series History: Ohio State leads the series 9-0 Last time played: Ohio State won its most recent national championship by defeating the Oregon Ducks in Arlington (Texas) in the 2014 season. This game came on the heels of defeating Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, a game that was the CFP National Semifinals. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 36 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns while Cardale Jones was 16-23 passing for 242 yards and a score. Oregon closed the margin to 21-20 in the 3rd quarter before the Buckeyes would score the next 21 points to put this one away. Ohio State turned the ball over four times, really keeping the Ducks in this one or this game could have gotten out of hand. More on the series: Ohio State has only played in Eugene (Ore.) once, a 30-0 win in 1967. Oregon has been held to seven-points or fewer in five of the nine games and has capped out at 20-points. Ohio State has been held under 20-points only once, the first-ever meeting between these two schools on January 1st, 1958 in the Rose Bowl, a game that the Buckeyes won 10-7, the closes margin in this series.

With apologies to Penn State, this is shaping up to be the most difficult game of the season, mostly because it takes place in week two and teams will still be trying to find out who they are. Penn State is a familiar opponent and while there have been some classics played as of late, the fear of the unknown can be a little more intimidating, especially given the fact that the Bucks and Nits don't play until week eight. Oregon's defense held opponents into the single-digits six times last season, four of those occurring in league games. Oregon was able to hold Wisconsin to 27 points in a 28-27 win in the Rose Bowl but we know that the Ohio State offense will offer different challenges to a run-heavy Wisconsin offense a year ago. The Oregon defense will be its calling card this year as the Ducks look to replace Justin Hebert at quarterback. Former BC quarterback Anthony Brown transferred to Oregon and hopes to be the starter but will have to unseat backup Tyler Shough for that role. Brown was knocked out of the 2019 season with a leg injury but should be good to go this year. The Oregon defense will have NFL players on all three levels and will go against an Ohio State offense that has plenty of talent but might still be figuring out the right combos to put out there. This is a game that just has the feeling of a big Trey Sermon game however as the Buckeyes look to run the ball to control the clock and take the noisy Autzen Stadium crowd out of the game. Justin Fields and the combination of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will rip the hearts out of the home crowd as they connect for three scores as the Ohio State defense is too much for a retooling Oregon offense. This game will be closer than what the final score will indicate as the Buckeyes win by three scores and cement themselves as one of the top-two teams in the nation (along with Clemson). Ohio State 34 Oregon 10 Additional Stat Line: Trey Sermon - 21 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD

In the first test of the 2020 season, the Buckeyes will travel out West for the first time since the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Unlike the unfortunate outcome in the desert, the Pacific Northwest should to be kinder to Ohio State, who is looking to keep Ryan Day's regular season record as a head coach spotless. The Buckeyes will need to flex their offensive muscles against an Oregon defense that should be one of the best in the country for a second straight season. In 2019, the Ducks allowed the ninth fewest points in the country (16.5 ppg), and the return of several key pieces should help them sustain the momentum built last season. Like Ohio State did in many games in 2019, an emphasis on running the ball will be undertaken in order to get an opponent on its heels. I expect a decent dosage of Justin Fields's legs, especially in the red zone, to get the ball moving and points on the board. I would also expect Trey Sermon to have a nice game, acting as the Robin to Fields' Batman. The offensive star in this one will be Chris Olave, however. After a disappointing finish to the last big game he played in, Olave will be more determined than any player on the field, and this determination will show on the stat sheet. On the defensive side of things, I expect the Ducks to get a boost from the home crowd and rattle of some early points. Scoring 35.4 points per game in 2019, the Ducks will need to replace key positions on offense, including Justin Herbert at quarterback, but they will be properly prepared for a game that should be circled on their calendar. In the end, this game will be a good one, but the Buckeyes will be able to hit the gear that made them untouchable throughout the 2019 regular season. Ohio State 38 Oregon 24. Addition Stat Line: Chris Olave - 8 catches, 110 yards, 2 TD

