Nobody outside of Maryland or the surrounding area expected the Terps to come into the Big Ten and become immediately competitive with the top-end of the Big Ten. Through six seasons in the conference, the Terps have won 14 league games, four of those wins in year one. That doesn't mean that the Terps have not had their moments. In 2014 the Terps knocked off Michigan and Penn State. In 2016 the Terps knocked off Michigan State. And who can forget what happened in 2018 when the Terps took Ohio State to overtime in a game where the Buckeyes looked all out of sorts and had to claw back to even force overtime and came just a few inches away from potentially dropping the game (but if we are being honest, a Maryland offensive lineman was very much downfield on that two-point try, but we know that would have never been called under those circumstances). The point is, Ohio State can't take this team lightly, despite the fact that the average margin in the six games (including that one-pointer) is 36. The calendar reads November and there is no margin for error. Fans are going to remember inexplicable losses to Iowa and Purdue in previous seasons and every road game is going to bring a lot of fear and loathing. Can the Buckeyes get through this one and keep on the right path?

Series History: Ohio State leads the series 6-0 Last time played: To say that the 2019 game couldn't have been any more different than the 2018 game would be a total understatement as the Buckeyes pounded the Terps to the tune of 73-14 in Columbus. The Buckeyes ran out to a 52-0 lead mid-way in the third quarter before the Terps finally got on the board. Ohio State scored 21 points in the first, second and fourth quarters as this game saw the Buckeyes empty the bench early. Justin Fields was 16/25 throwing for 200 yards and three scores while Chris Chugunov had a touchdown of his own. Master Teague III led the Buckeyes on the ground with 18 carries for 111 yards while JK Dobbins had a light game with just 12 carries for 90 yards. Chase Young did not take part in this game as part of what would end up being a two-game suspension for receiving what was deemed to be an improper loan. Even without Young, Ohio State racked up seven sacks and 11 TFL in the game. Maryland was held to a paltry 139 yards of total offense in this game.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

Ohio State already got its revenge (if you believe in such a thing) with its 73-14 bloodletting of the Terps. But that does not mean that Ohio State can come into this game and take it lightly. Mike Locksley is starting to bring some more talent in, or more importantly, it not letting it get away. When you look at the two rosters, the difference in talent from 1-22 and 1-85 is still going to be staggering but sometimes it takes a guy like Anthony McFarland (who is now off to the NFL) to change fortunes and put doubt in the other team. This is going to be a team that is going to have to rely on that young talent and receiver Rakim Jarrett is going to be a problem for a couple of years and he will have a good number of games under his belt when the Buckeyes come calling. At the end of the day, Maryland is still not ready to compete with the top teams in the league. Maryland will miss having Antoine Brooks Jr. in the secondary at his safety position. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes should be able to pick apart this secondary as Ohio State's offensive line is going to be really good this year. Maryland will give its best effort early in the game and athletes will make plays but it won't be enough as Ohio State is too balanced and this will end up being one of those 300 (rushing yards) - 300 (passing yards) that coaches love to strive for. The Ohio State run game behind Master Teague, Trey Sermon et al will strangle the Maryland defense while Fields and his roster of receivers will deliver the fatal blow. Ohio State 45 Maryland 17 Additional Stat Line: Jonathon Cooper 2.5 sacks, 3 TFL

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

The last time Ohio State traveled to Maryland, the game came down to a two-point conversion.

This game will not be that close, but it won’t be as lopsided as the 2019 matchup in which Ohio State got rotate through all its running backs to see who could put up the best highlight either. The Buckeyes will use this game as an opportunity to get rest for some players, and while the offense will probably not have to play more than a half, Justin Fields should be able to rack up at least four touchdowns in order to help his Heisman candidacy. The Buckeyes saw four rushers have at least 78 rushing yards in the last meeting, and while I do not see a repeat performance in terms of the number of players, I could easily see both Trey Sermon and Master Teague topping 100 rushing yards.

Ohio State will just have more power up front to dictate what happens in the trenches, and this will allow for an easy victory for the Buckeyes Buckeyes cruise to another win and stay on track for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State 63 Maryland 17 Additional Stat Line: Trey Sermon and Master Teague combine for 225 rushing yards

Braden Moles - Staff Writer