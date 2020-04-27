Sports fans are going through some serious withdrawals currently with the lack of content on the calendar with sports closed for all intents and purposes for the future. Of course with each passing day, college football fans are getting a little more worried as there does not seem to be any sort of consensus on what the future may hold for the upcoming 2020 season, a season that is supposed to start around Labor Day 2020. The debate as to what the season will look like in terms of fans versus no fans, a full schedule versus a conference-only slate and a fall start versus a spring start or not start at all for the 2020 are all being had at higher levels and will likely come down to a collaboration of medical professionals, politicians and conference/institutional types. All we can do now is wait. But while we are waiting, we are taking a look at the upcoming Ohio State schedule, as it stands now, and doing our own projections as we simulate the season. Sure, we don't know who the starting right tackle is, who might be at corner along with Shaun Wade and several other things. We don't know how the knees of players like Trey Sermon, Master Teague and Marcus Crowley will look. But we do have a good idea of what the Buckeyes are returning and for this exercise, we will just assume that we finally return to some resemblance of normalcy. We start with the Bowling Green Falcons. BGSU is coming off of a disappointing 3-9 season that saw them go 2-6 in their division of the Mid-American Conference. This game should be a tune-up game for Ohio State before a schedule trip to Eugene (Ore.) and a game against the Ducks in week two. Will the Buckeyes overlook a significant in-state underdog or take care of business?

Series History: Ohio State leads the series 5-0 Last time played: These teams last played in 2016 in a game where the Buckeyes rolled out to 77 points in a 77-10 win. Quarterback JT Barrett threw for 349 yards and six touchdowns while Curtis Samuel had nine receptions for 177 yards and two scores as the Ohio State racked up 776 yards of total offense. The Falcons would score the first points of the game in the first quarter before Ohio State would go on a 77-3 run to finish the game. The Buckeyes would cap off their scoring with a pick-six by Rodjay Burns, a player who would transfer to Louisville after the conclusion of the season. Bowling Green would go on to finish the year 3-9 and 2-6 in the MAC.

The Buckeyes have not lost a season opener since the 1999 season when a trip to Giants Stadium (E. Rutherford, NJ) saw the Buckeyes on the wrong end of a 23-12 decision. That won't matter in this one as Ohio State is playing at home against a MAC team that is looking to find its way after a disappointing season in 2019. The greatest equalizer in this game will be the fact that all teams will be somewhat rusty in many regards with the loss of spring ball and if it is a four, six or eight-week return to play plan, there will still be some ring rust. But the Buckeyes should be a 30-point-plus favorite in this game, regardless. Over the past 10 season openers, Ohio State's lowest point output was 31 against Navy in Baltimore (Md.). Over the course of those 10 games, the Buckeyes have averaged 50.7 points per game in a season opener. Justin Fields will come out and have a strong game but the Buckeyes will need to find an intersection where he is getting enough work but where they are not over-extending him, especially with a roster that doesn't have a clearly defined No. 2 quarterback. The running game will be a committee game as the staff will really have its first great time for evaluation of a talented running back room. Defensively, the Buckeyes will overwhelm an offense that is led by a returning tight end and will have a lot of questions in other positions. Look for Zach Harrison to have a big game as Ohio State's next great rush end but also look for Jonathon Cooper to make a statement after an injury-plagued season pushed his plans back a year. Ohio State won't execute on every drive and there will be plenty to clean up and plenty for fans to complain about on message boards but this game will never be in serious doubt. Ohio State 42 Bowling Green 6 Additional Stat Line: Chris Olave - 8 rec., 139 yards, 2 TD

There will be few things better than watching the 2020 Buckeyes come out of the tunnel in Ohio Stadium after a spring that has brought nothing but uncertainty and social distancing. While the return of sports and football will be a beautiful thing, this game won't be. The Buckeyes will come into the season with a few question marks, but a Bowling Green squad, that struggled to compete a year ago, will have more. Barring a monumental collapse, the Buckeyes should handle the Falcons easily, so the attention can be turned to answering some of the questions that Ohio State has had throughout the offseason. First up is the situation at running back. The Buckeyes were able to add former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon, but depending on the status of Master Teague, either back could have an opportunity to seize the position going forward. While I think both backs, along with Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers, will find success in this game, the Buckeyes most effective runner may be Justin Fields. After a final stretch in which he struggled with an injured knee, a healthy Fields will have all the tools in his tool belt to open up his Heisman campaign with a bang. The next question that needs to be addressed will be the situation up front on the defense. After losing a generational talent like Chase Young, the Buckeyes will need to find a way to replace his production. While it is very unlikely that a single player could make up for Young's departure, Larry Johnson's rotation could combine to make the defensive line one of the most feared groups in the country. Bowling Green's offense struggled to produce points in 2019 (16.0 ppg), so I expect the defense to get after the Falcons early and often. The final question I'll want to see answered is how the secondary will fair with Kerry Coombs stepping in for Jeff Hafley. Coombs has already positively impacted the Buckeyes in many other ways, but even Coombs will admit that it all boils down to the performances on Saturdays. Shaun Wade will head the group, and I expect Sevyn Banks to flash his improvement. Buckeyes kick off their 2020 season with a little rust but enough energy and talent to make up for it. Ohio State 52 Bowling Green 3 Additional Stat Line: Zach Harrison - 2 sacks

