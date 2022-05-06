Ohio State DE Mitchell Melton out with torn ACL

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed Friday that the Buckeyes' defense lost another key piece to a long-term injury.

Mitchell Melton, who had been spending time at both defensive end and linebacker, will be out for the season with a torn ACL, which the redshirt sophomore suffered during the spring game.

"That will be another long term. That's a torn ACL. We don't get into many of those things, but when it's a long-term injury like that, he will be on the road to recovery," Day said.

Melton had moved from the linebacker room to defensive end and had been working in the offseason at defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' Jack position, his defensive end/linebacker hybrid spot.

"He's a great kid, and I'm just sad for him," Knowles said.

Melton has not seen the field for the Buckeyes heading into his third year with the program, but was expected to take a step up in Knowles' defense in 2022.

"We saw him earlier today with his family. It's hard (to) embrace these injuries because you know it's going to be a long road back," Day said. "That's why it's so important that they have Adam Stewart and still be a part of the program. He's a big part of their lives and recovery and their rehab. He's the best in the business. The good news is we have good resources and those guys are in good hands. The bad news is that it's a long road to recovery."

Day also confirmed Friday that running back Marcus Crowley would medically retire after another long-term injury.