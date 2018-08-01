Report claims Meyer knew more about 2015 incident involving Zach Smith
More allegations that Urban Meyer knew more about reported previous domestic abuse claims between former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and his estranged wife Courtney have surfaced in a report by former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy on Wednesday morning.
McMurphy claims to have evidence by way of text messages between Courtney Smith and the wives of several Ohio State coaches.
Zach Smith was fired by the university last week leading into the annual Big Ten Media Days after McMurphy uncovered a pair of incidents involving Smith and his ex-wife with separate events in 2009 and 2015.
Meyer disputed the McMurphy reports at Big Ten Media Days and claimed that the information was inaccurate in terms of what was being reported.
"I got a text late (Monday) night something happened in 2015," Meyer said at Big Ten Media Days. "And there was nothing. Once again, there's nothing -- once again, I don't know who creates a story like that."
The report by McMurphy included photos provided by Courtney Smith that showed the aftermath of reported incidents with her former husband as well as several texts message exchanges reportedly between Courtney Smith and wives of Ohio State coaches.
"All the (coaches) wives knew," Courtney Smith said in the McMurphy report. "They all did. Every single one."
Ohio State is scheduled to open Fall Camp on Friday and Urban Meyer is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday (Aug. 7th).