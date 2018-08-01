More allegations that Urban Meyer knew more about reported previous domestic abuse claims between former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and his estranged wife Courtney have surfaced in a report by former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy on Wednesday morning. McMurphy claims to have evidence by way of text messages between Courtney Smith and the wives of several Ohio State coaches.

Zach Smith was fired by the university last week leading into the annual Big Ten Media Days after McMurphy uncovered a pair of incidents involving Smith and his ex-wife with separate events in 2009 and 2015. Meyer disputed the McMurphy reports at Big Ten Media Days and claimed that the information was inaccurate in terms of what was being reported. "I got a text late (Monday) night something happened in 2015," Meyer said at Big Ten Media Days. "And there was nothing. Once again, there's nothing -- once again, I don't know who creates a story like that." RELATED: Meyer talks about the firing of Smith