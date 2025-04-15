Four-star receiver Brock Boyd flips commitment from TCU to Ohio State

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

COLUMBUS—Ohio State and Brian Hartline has struck again: Brock Boyd has flipped his commitment from TCU to the Buckeyes.

Boyd, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout from Carroll (Southlake, Texas) High School, had been committed to the Horned Frogs since July of 2024 but one visit to Columbus last month was enough to make him and his family consider a new path. The way Hartline has produced at his position made the change of heart a no-brainer.

"I mean Ohio State is a very productive school," he told Dotting the 'Eyes in March. "They really look like a complete group out there.

"[Hartline] really pointed out the guys that have come before me, showing me their production in college and in the NFL."

The Buckeyes offered Boyd in January and instantly became a top contender of his near 20 offers. After his lone visit to Ohio State in March, he acknowledged that any final decision would ultimately come down to sticking with TCU or flipping his commitment to the Buckeyes. There would not be a bunch of visits or official visits.

"There aren't other schools," he said. "Part of me wants to take my time in making the right decisions and the other half just wants it to be over. I’m still processing everything and trying to weigh the options.

"On the other hand, I'm trying to get away from all the recruiting a little bit and to be a kid for a little while. But it’s definitely something I’m often thinking about."

The thinking is over and Boyd, a four-star received with Rivals.com and the country's No. 40-ranked overall wideout, has made his choice. He'll take an official visit with the Buckeyes in the summer as he works toward December graduation and early-enrollment in Columbus.

A highly-productive pass-catcher for the Dragons, Boyd caught 111 passes as a junior for just over 1800 yards and scored 19 times last season. He runs track when he's not playing football and has been timed under 22 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Boyd is commitment No. 11 for Ohio State and the third receiver to pick Hartline's development path in the Class of 2026. He joins five-star receiver prospect Chris Henry Jr. and four-star Jaeden Ricketts in the commit column for the Buckeyes. Hartline is searching for another in this cycle with Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) four-star Kaden Dixon-Wyatt looking like the most likely candidate to round out the group at this point following his two spring visits with Ohio State.