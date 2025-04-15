Evaluating potential positions of need in post-spring portal window

Jamir Perez is one of a handful of players who added an Ohio State offer at the Buckeyes 2025 spring game.
Ohio State closed out spring camp with an entertaining, competitive scrimmage at the Horseshoe.
Ohio State has a number of very important prospects visiting for the Buckeyes 2025 spring football game.
Ohio State wrapped up Spring Practice No. 14 on a chilly Friday morning in the Horseshoe.
The Ohio State 2026 running back recruitment is getting interesting, Buckeyes offer thrills 2027 cornerback.
Jamir Perez is one of a handful of players who added an Ohio State offer at the Buckeyes 2025 spring game.
Ohio State closed out spring camp with an entertaining, competitive scrimmage at the Horseshoe.
Ohio State has a number of very important prospects visiting for the Buckeyes 2025 spring football game.