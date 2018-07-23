Zach Smith is no longer a part of the Ohio State coaching staff after a university issued release announced his termination from the Buckeyes program.

"Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has announced the termination of wide receiver’s coach Zach Smith. Coaching staff adjustments will be announced at a later date," was the issued statement sent to media via email.

Smith had found himself at the center of controversy as of late after it came to light that Smith was arrested in May under a charge of criminal trespassing, a charge that Smith had pled not guilty to. A pre-trial hearing is set for late August from this charge.

That was followed up on Monday in a report by former ESPN college football insider Brett McMurphy that Zach Smith had a domestic violence civil order had been filed against him by his ex-wife, Courtney.