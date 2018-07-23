Smith terminated by Ohio State
Zach Smith is no longer a part of the Ohio State coaching staff after a university issued release announced his termination from the Buckeyes program.
"Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has announced the termination of wide receiver’s coach Zach Smith. Coaching staff adjustments will be announced at a later date," was the issued statement sent to media via email.
Smith had found himself at the center of controversy as of late after it came to light that Smith was arrested in May under a charge of criminal trespassing, a charge that Smith had pled not guilty to. A pre-trial hearing is set for late August from this charge.
That was followed up on Monday in a report by former ESPN college football insider Brett McMurphy that Zach Smith had a domestic violence civil order had been filed against him by his ex-wife, Courtney.
Domestic violence civil order filed against Ohio State WR coach Zach Smith by his ex-wife, police told me. In 2009 when at Florida, Smith arrested for aggravated battery on his pregnant wife. Smith has been on Urban Meyer’s staff for 11 seasons at UF & OSU https://t.co/fcxi8GsWQ8— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 23, 2018
McMurphy went on to later post that Smith had a domestic violence protection order filed in 2009 by his then wife. The couple divorced in 2015. Smith was a Graduate Assistant at Florida under Meyer in 2009. Smith's then-wife reportedly several months pregnant at the time. Courtney declined to file charges at the scene.
Less than an hour before Ohio State relieved Smith of his coaching duties, McMurphy posted about another incident in 2015 between Smith and his then wife.
Another domestic violence allegation has surfaced against Ohio St WR coach Zach Smith. This one in 2015, I have learned. Smith had a protective order filed Friday against him by his ex-wife. In 2009 he was also charged w/domestic violence while on UF staff https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 23, 2018
Smith was a member of Urban Meyer's staff since 2012 when Meyer took over the Buckeyes head coaching duties and was also the grandson of the late-Earle Bruce.