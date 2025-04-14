Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 14, 2025
Elite 11 thoughts, 2028 Florida prospect 'falls in love' with Ohio State
Jeremy Birmingham  •  DottingTheEyes
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Birm
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In