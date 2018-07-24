CHICAGO – Big Ten Football Media Days are underway and Urban Meyer took his turn at the podium, but the early barrage of questions was not about what the 2018 Ohio State Buckeyes will look like on the field but rather about the sudden dismissal of wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

A university issued release was distributed on Monday night announcing the termination of Smith and Meyer had to field several questions about it immediately.

"Obviously had to make a change on our coaching staff yesterday," Meyer opened with. "It was the best interests of our team."

Questions were asked about incidents in both 2015 and 2009 that were brought to light by former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy and any due diligence that may or may not have been done by Ohio State from each of those incidents.

"In 2009 Zach was an intern, a very young couple," Meyer explained. "As I do many times, most coaches and people in leadership positions, you receive a phone call, first thing you do is tell your boss, let the experts do their jobs. We're certainly not going to investigate. It came back to me that what was reported wasn't actually what happened. And Shelley and I actually both got involved because of our relationship with that family and advised for counseling and wanted to help as we moved forward."

Smith was the grandson of the late-Earle Bruce, former Ohio State coach and mentor to Meyer.

Then the news of the 2015 incident was reported and brought to Meyer's attention.

"I got a text late (Monday) night something happened in 2015," Meyer said. "And there was nothing. Once again, there's nothing -- once again, I don't know who creates a story like that."

Meyer has been a strong advocate of letting everyone in the program know about 'Core Values' and it is painted on the wall at the WHAC. It states, "Decisions – Honesty. Treat women with respect. No Drugs. No Stealing. No Weapons".

"There's a difference between a mistake and a core value," Meyer said. "When I was six years old, I was sat down by my father, and it was explained to me about what core values are and what mistakes are. Mistakes are correctible. Core values are who you are.

"And there are certain things that -- we sat down that day, I remember six years old, trying to think: What the heck is he talking about? But it stuck with me. I'm 54 now, and to this day I still teach my family the same thing. So it is -- core values are very strong. So that was a big part of it."

The question remains on the timing of this move. Was it a matter of the culmination of the events or the fact that the news had become public? Meyer tried to state of the sensitivity of this being a personal matter but did let on that the breaking of this news in the public forum did have something to do with it.

"To say that doesn't have something to do with it, it does a little bit," Meyer said. "I'm one of those ones I really don't care about that. I try to stay focused on what's the most important thing. That's our players and our team. But I do understand the value. It's 'The Ohio State University' is bigger than all of us. So, you have to do what's right by them. And the timing. It wasn't just my decision. It was a group effort on several people that I rely on."

Attention now turns to who will be next man up at wide receivers coach. Ohio State opens its season in a little more than a month but also is very busy on the recruiting trail and a move needs to be made soon. Many believe that the candidate is already in-house with Brian Hartline but Meyer was not ready to announce any staff moves at this point.

"That decision will be made later in the week." Meyer said. "Any speculation up to that point is certainly that. I have not even addressed my staff. I addressed several of our staff. It happened rather quickly. I get back tonight. Tomorrow we'll have conversation. I'll probably release something by the end of the week is what our plans are."