Here we go: What to expect from Scarlet and Gray Report
Walking into Ohio Stadium last weekend was surreal.
I hadn’t been to a college football game in over two years. In fact, the only college football stadiums I’ve been in in the past two years were Wayne State and Lawrence Tech right outside of Detroit covering high school football.
It all felt familiar: the adrenaline pumping, racing up the southeast entrance of the stadium to the postgame press conference room, time flying as you write story after story, dissecting what really went wrong in Ohio State’s loss to Oregon.
It all felt right.
It was good to be back.
Many of you know me, but for those who don’t: my name is Colin Gay, and I am now officially the managing editor and team writer for the Scarlet and Gray Report.
Ohio State is where I learned how to be a journalist, covering one of the top football and basketball programs in the country starting in 2016, interning with Rivals in 2017-18 and serving as the sports editor of The Lantern — Ohio State’s student newspaper — in 2018-19.
I know what it’s like to cover the highest of highs for the Buckeyes: the double-overtime victory against Michigan in 2016, the home thriller against Penn State in 2017, the home thriller against Penn State in 2018.
I know what it’s like to cover the lowest of lows for Ohio State, being in the press box for both of the Buckeyes’ road losses to Iowa and Purdue.
After two years covering high school programs around the metro Detroit area, I could not pass up the opportunity to come back to this community united on all things Ohio State.
So, now that I'm back, what will you get from me?
My goal in building this website is to bring you as close to the Ohio State football and men’s basketball programs as possible, getting you the news you need to know as quickly as possible and putting it in the context of the big picture that is the 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes (and hopefully many years after that).
I’ll take you into the stories of the players and coaches on the field, what it takes for them to be successful while preparing for their future. Along with our recruiting expert Eric Lammers, I’ll take you into the story of what it takes to earn a scholarship at Ohio State, giving you a glimpse of the journey recruits go through to make it to that first game day.
I’ll be there for it all: the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and I’m ready to show you what it means to the fanbase and to those inside the program.
With that, take a chance on the Scarlet and Gray Report. If you sign up for a subscription today, you will not have to pay until Thanksgiving.
So in the words of my favorite band, “Let’s get down to the nitty gritty. Let’s get this show on the road.”
I can't wait to get going and to bring you along with me for the ride. Welcome to the Scarlet and Gray Report!