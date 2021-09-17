Here we go: What to expect from Scarlet and Gray Report

Walking into Ohio Stadium last weekend was surreal.

I hadn’t been to a college football game in over two years. In fact, the only college football stadiums I’ve been in in the past two years were Wayne State and Lawrence Tech right outside of Detroit covering high school football.

It all felt familiar: the adrenaline pumping, racing up the southeast entrance of the stadium to the postgame press conference room, time flying as you write story after story, dissecting what really went wrong in Ohio State’s loss to Oregon.

It all felt right.

It was good to be back.

Many of you know me, but for those who don’t: my name is Colin Gay, and I am now officially the managing editor and team writer for the Scarlet and Gray Report.

Ohio State is where I learned how to be a journalist, covering one of the top football and basketball programs in the country starting in 2016, interning with Rivals in 2017-18 and serving as the sports editor of The Lantern — Ohio State’s student newspaper — in 2018-19.

I know what it’s like to cover the highest of highs for the Buckeyes: the double-overtime victory against Michigan in 2016, the home thriller against Penn State in 2017, the home thriller against Penn State in 2018.

I know what it’s like to cover the lowest of lows for Ohio State, being in the press box for both of the Buckeyes’ road losses to Iowa and Purdue.

After two years covering high school programs around the metro Detroit area, I could not pass up the opportunity to come back to this community united on all things Ohio State.