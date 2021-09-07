Eric Lammers will lead SGR's recruiting coverage

ScarletandGrayReport.com is excited to announce a major acquisition to the site staff this morning. Eric Lammers will be joining SGR on Wednesday to lead the site's coverage of Ohio State recruiting.

An Ohio native and a long-time staffer in Power Five college football, Lammers will be the lead recruiting writer and analyst for ScarletandGrayReport.com.

Lammers spent eight years on staff at Vanderbilt University. He first joined James Franklin's staff in 2012, where he worked in the Commodores’ player personnel office as a recruiting assistant through the 2013 season. He spent the 2014 season as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel, then was away from college football for the 2015 season when he worked for a private recruiting company. From 2016-21, Lammers was the Director of Recruiting for Derek Mason at Vanderbilt.

A native of Ottawa, Ohio, Lammers earned a bachelor’s in business education from Bowling Green State University in 2009. He coached varsity football and taught in the Urbana (OH) school district before moving into the college game in 2012.

Lammers' wife, Stacy is a 2009 Ohio State graduate, together they have 3 children.

You can find Eric Lammers on the ScarletandGrayReport message boards at @ELammers and follow him on Twitter at @ELammers_Rivals.