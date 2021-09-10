PROMO: Get premium membership free until Thanksgiving
Welcome to the Scarlet and Gray Report, your new home for Ohio State coverage at rivals.com.
With the debut of a new site, we are offering you a chance to sample what we have to offer for nearly three full months without paying a dime. If you sign up for a subscription today, you will not be charged until Thanksgiving. That’s ten Ohio State football games, 11 weeks of recruiting and even the start of Buckeye basketball season FOR FREE.
This offer will remain in effect throughout the first of October. But every day you wait is a day of free access you’re sacrificing. If you take advantage of the promo today, you get 11 full weeks of Buckeyes’ coverage for free.
So why wait? Take advantage of this offer right now. Click on the image above, or right here, to sign up and get your account started. The links in this story will autofill the promo code SGRFREE to make sure you’re getting the deal.
Change isn’t always easy, but with change comes the opportunity for a new direction and improvement. That’s our goal and what we will strive to deliver to Ohio State fans here at your new home for everything you need to know about the Buckeyes.
We’ve got Colin Gay, an Ohio State alum who worked with rivals.com when he was in college and was the sports editor of the OSU student paper leading our coverage. We’ve added Eric Lammers, an eight-year veteran of college football and recruiting evaluation, heading up our efforts on Buckeye recruiting. Current OSU student Jack Emerson is interning with us and pitching in on our coverage, along with the entire team of local, regional and national experts in the rivals.com network of sites.
So, give us a shot today. There is no cost and no risk. Welcome to the Scarlet and Gray Report!