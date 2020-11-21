BuckeyeGrove - Game Thread: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Ohio State's first top-10 matchup of the season is finally here.

After an unexpected bye week, Ryan Day and his team welcome the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers to Columbus for a battle between the final undefeated teams in the Big Ten East.



Due to the rising infection rate in Franklin County, the game will take place in front of approximately zero fans-- no friends or family are allowed. That changes nothing about the dynamic threat Indiana presents.

Ohio State has not lost to Indiana since 1988, but this Hoosier team has an exciting quarterback and one of the Big Ten's most aggressive defenses. This is undoubtedly the biggest challenge to date for the Buckeyes.



For insight on the crucial matchup, take a look at this week's Tale of the Tape. Interested in everything the opponent is thinking? Behind Enemy Lines provides a glimpse into Indiana's view of the game. We also have predictions and questions about the noon showdown, among plenty more team and recruiting content across BuckeyeGrove.

