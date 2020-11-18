BuckeyeGrove - Family members no longer allowed at Ohio State sporting events

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The stands at Ohio Stadium will be even more bare than usual for the Buckeyes' meeting with Indiana on Saturday.

Select family members of players and coaching staffs for both Ohio State and visiting teams had previously been allowed to attend, with an allotted total of approximately 1,000 but a new health advisory from the Columbus Department of Health has led the Ohio State Department of Athletics to prohibit this access.

Per a university release Wednesday, only essential personnel, including event operations, TV production crew members and a limited number of media will be allowed to attend.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and event staff is our top priority,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in the release. “We had hoped to continue to allow family members of our student-athletes and coaching staffs to be able to attend games, but circumstances around this pandemic are prompting us to adjust, just as it has throughout the past eight months. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will continue to do what is in the best interests of everyone involved.”

The stay-at-home advisory, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in place for 28 days, urges Columbus and Franklin County residents not to leave home unless it is for an essential need, such as attending work, school or going to the grocery store.

According to the release, the decision to not allowed family members into Ohio Stadium for games will be reevaluated ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with Michigan on Dec. 12, although the advisory is extended through Dec. 18.

However, for the rest of the sports taking place at Ohio State venues through the rest of 2020, the release said the new policy will remain in place.