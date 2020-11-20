BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana

Who would have thought a month ago that this game would be as significant as it really is. We did not record Indiana games to start the season but even with that, we have seen all four games to date.

The Hoosiers have made strides under Tom Allen and even if Saturday goes as predicted by Vegas, don't take anything away from what Indiana has done so far this year or could do the rest of the way, Ohio State is just going to be a buzz saw.

But when we went Behind Enemy Lines to talk about this game with Paul Gable of TheHoosier.,com, he was quick to point out that this is not going to be the walkover that many Ohio State fans are used to seeing in this series.

So without any delay, let's get to it.