BuckeyeGrove - Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana

Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana
Who would have thought a month ago that this game would be as significant as it really is. We did not record Indiana games to start the season but even with that, we have seen all four games to date.
The Hoosiers have made strides under Tom Allen and even if Saturday goes as predicted by Vegas, don't take anything away from what Indiana has done so far this year or could do the rest of the way, Ohio State is just going to be a buzz saw.
But when we went Behind Enemy Lines to talk about this game with Paul Gable of TheHoosier.,com, he was quick to point out that this is not going to be the walkover that many Ohio State fans are used to seeing in this series.
So without any delay, let's get to it.
BuckeyeGrove: How good can this offense be when things are on track? Can the running game show up enough to create some room for the passing game?
Paul Gable: This offense has all the weaponry to be one of the most premier not only in the Big Ten, but in the country, IF it executes. Obviously, that starts up front with the offensive linemen, who coach Tom Allen has said “leads the way.” The offensive line has to hold and extend blocks against a talented Ohio State defensive line and give Michael Penix time and create running holes for Stevie Scott.
We saw against Michigan what this offense can do, as that was, arguably, it’s most complete game of the season. Penix got off to a great start and managed to find a way to get various receivers involved in the passing game, including Scott in the flat.
For this offense to be on track, Penix has to find receivers like Ty Fryfogle, who had 200 yards against MSU last week, and Whop Philyor going, along with Peyton Hendershot early and often.
To your question about the running game, Scott, Sampson James, David Ellis, Tim Baldwin and whoever else they put in the backfield don’t have to get major chunks of yards each run, but what they do have to do is be able to move the chains a little bit and help take some of that pressure off Penix. Against Michigan, Indiana did a great job of setting up the pass to run the football, which they were able to do with efficiency late in that game and also against Michigan State.
BuckeyeGrove: Ohio State is averaging about 20 more points a game than anyone that Indiana has faced so far this season, can Indiana slow down Ohio State enough with its defense and how does it go about that?
