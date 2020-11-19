BuckeyeGrove - Tale of the Tape: Indiana

START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY! As those of you who follow recruiting know, I am on the road this week and spending one night in one state and on to the next one makes it difficult to find any sort of writing groove. It would be like having a game canceled on Wednesday, having to shift gears and then being antsy waiting for your next game. That would never happen, right? Well, I write this as I sit in Southern Virginia, watching the NBA Draft and there is a good chance that I will get off topic here, but we will get through this the best that we can. This was never supposed to be "the game" in the Big Ten. But nobody expected Penn State to be 0-4 at this point of the season. And while Ohio State fans hoped that Michigan would be 1-3 or 0-4 at this point of the year, nobody really expected it. So here we sit, with a top-10 Indiana team.

It is not like Indiana is blowing teams out this season, with an average margin of victory of just 14.5 points per game and truth is, that Michigan State game needs to be printed in a different color ink, because the Spartans have not been impressive outside of beating Michigan, a team that has been even less impressive on the year. We have watched all four games of the Hoosiers, read everything that we can find on this team and while we are busy talking to four and five-stars for the class of 2022, we think we have enough of a handle on this game to go to the Tale of the Tape.

Ohio State Offense vs. Indiana Defense Ohio State Stat Rank Indiana Stat Rank Rushing Offense 208.7 YPG 26th Rushing Defense 111.0 YPG 18th Passing Offense 302.7 YPG 20th Pass Eff. Defense 117.46 24th Scoring Offense 46.3 PPG 4th Scoring Defense 19.3 PPG 17th

Ohio State QB/WR/TE vs. Indiana Defensive Backs