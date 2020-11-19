After a weekend off of football for Ohio State, the anticipation for Saturday’s Battle of the Unbeatens in the Big Ten East division has only ramped up.

Few would’ve guessed it would be a top-10 matchup between the Buckeyes and Indiana when the two teams were slated to meet in the middle of the COVID-shortened season, but alas, the Hoosiers have made waves to start the year.

Last year’s game was 51-10 in favor of the Buckeyes, but that score is likely to be much closer come Saturday at the Horseshoe.

We’re asking all the necessary questions about the contest before the noon kickoff in Ohio Stadium, with topics running the full gamut in regards to the clash between Ryan Day and Tom Allen’s ball teams.