Could Ohio State have a problem with scholarship numbers heading into 2022?

Ohio State may have a bit of a problem.

After an offseason that, so far, has been filled with movement, whether it’s players leaving the program or player joining the program as transfers and recruits, the Buckeyes still have a few players left to move.

With the confirmed return of players like offensive tackle Dawand Jones, defensive end Zach Harrison, kicker Noah Ruggles and cornerback Cameron Brown, the Buckeyes currently sit at 91 scholarship players ahead of the start of the 2022 season and need to cut it down to 85.

Tight end Mitch Rossi and cornerback Sevyn Banks each participated in Ohio State’s Senior Day ceremony prior to the final home game of the season against Michigan State, but neither have confirmed what their status is ahead of the 2022 season.

Numerous seniors, including linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote IV, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, safety Josh Proctor and defensive end Tyler Friday, did not participate in the Senior Day, with the general consensus being that each of them will return for 2022.

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb was confirmed to enroll in graduate school at the university, seemingly indicating that he would be back for a fifth season with the Buckeyes.

So where will the moves come from?

Let’s look back to what head coach Ryan Day said was Ohio State’s general guidelines for the amount of players he wants in each room.

On offense, he wants four quarterbacks, five running backs, 11 wide receivers, five tight ends and 16 offensive linemen, adding up to 41 players on the offensive side of the ball.

Right now, heading into 2022, Ohio State has three quarterbacks, five running backs, 10 wide receivers, six tight ends and 17 offensive linemen: 41 exactly.

Defense is where things get a bit tricky.

Day’s goal is to have eight defensive tackles, eight defensive ends and eight cornerbacks, adding four “bullets,” seven safeties and seven-to-eight linebackers — something that could be changing as the Buckeyes fully embrace the change to 4-2-5 that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will continue to develop. In those guidelines, Day wants 43 defensive players.

Heading into 2022, Ohio State has seven defensive tackles, 11 defensive ends, 10 linebackers, seven cornerbacks and 12 safeties/bullets, adding up to 47 players.

Part of this has to do with bringing in two transfers — former Arizona State running back-turned linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum and former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister — to boost a struggling unit heading in a new era with Knowles in charge, along with 10 members of the 2022 class.

Ohio State also remains a finalist for 2022 four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller, who seems to be picking between the Buckeyes and Georgia.

The Buckeyes also have three special teams players — Ruggles, kicker Jake Seibert and punter Jesse Mirco — all on scholarship, leaving the Buckeyes six over the limit.

That’s where Ohio State sits.

With three new assistant coaches in the defensive room, including the coach in charge of the unit, it seems like more changes will be coming as they are initiated into the program.

But right now, as Ohio State heads into National Signing Day with the class pretty much secured, there doesn’t seem to be that clear move to make.

The cards will have to fall some way, though.