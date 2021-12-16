Why Cameron Brown returning is huge for Ohio State

As Cameron Brown sat at the table Wednesday afternoon, he acted like there was nothing left to prove, shrugging off a question asking why he would come back to Ohio State.

He participated in Senior Day. He did his Senior Tackle, leaving what seemed to be his final message to his teammates in the secondary, one of relentlessness and fight, encourage them to "have the dog in them."

“They young right now, so they just have to have the heart to go out and compete every day, go head first facing any obstacle that you handle,” Brown said.

The redshirt junior cornerback had his fair share of obstacles in 2021, missing multiple games, feeling 100% mentally, but not 100% physically.

But Brown wasn't done.

"There are many more memories to make and games to win with my brothers," he wrote in a Twitter statement. "I will be returning to Ohio State next year."

For the Buckeyes secondary, this is massive.

Brown recorded the seventh-most snaps of any Ohio State defender in 2021 despite missing two games. He was impactful in the defensive backfield, saying that he showed he was one of the best cornerbacks in the country when he was out there, recording 21 tackles, seven pass break ups, one quarterback hurry and an interception in nine games this season.

More importantly, Brown is an experienced body that Ohio State can use at corner alongside Denzel Burke.

Outside of Brown and Burke heading into 2022, the Buckeyes are extremely young, with Lejond Cavazos, Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock combining for 150 snaps this season.