What DeaMonte Trayanum will bring to Ohio State's defense

Ryan Day still feels like it's dangerous to live in a transfer portal world.

It was a major topic of conversation as the Ohio State head coach discussed his 2022 recruiting class as the football program tries to navigate the new reality of college football as a whole.

"I don’t think it’s sustainable for the chemistry of the culture of your team to be doing that," Day said. "If you do bring in someone, it has to be deliberate, to think it all the way through. It has to be the right fit at the right time.”

In DeaMonte Trayanum, Ohio State found the perfect fit at the right time.

The former Arizona State running back announced Saturday he would be transferring to Ohio State to play linebacker, a position he played in high school.

In two seasons with Arizona State, Trayanum recorded 692 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging over five yards per carry.

But Ohio State doesn't need Trayanum at running back. The Buckeyes' running back room is full with TreVeyon Henderson headlining a young room they only added to with the addition of Dallan Hayden in the 2022 class.

However, in Trayanum, Ohio State is hoping to find the same potential it found in Steele Chambers: a former running back, who switched to linebacker officially before the 2021 season, finishing the season with 42 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and a sack, along with an interception, two pass break ups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Trayanum, a former four-star running back, played linebacker at Hoban High School in Akron, and still has the size — at 5-foot-11 and 238 pounds — to translate in the middle of the defense.

That size and power has already paid off on the defensive side of the football.

As a junior at Hoban, Trayanum 60 tackles, eight sacks, five forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups as a junior.

Trayanum joins a linebackers room with Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon, along with newcomers CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers.

Already, Trayanum is the perfect size to the position.

Add him to an already talented yet young room, and Ohio State seems to have the potential to make something happen in a room that didn't have much hope in 2021.