Why Dawand Jones' return is incredibly important for Ohio State

As the deadline for players entering the NFL Draft came and went Monday, the upcoming senior offensive lineman sent out a simple message, one that told the Ohio State community all it needed to know.

Jones is back: the second-team All-Big Ten member for the media team, the third-team All-Big Ten member for the coaches team, the 6-foot-8, 360-pound mainstay on the right side of Ohio State's offensive line.

While there will be a lot of changes around him up front, with the hiring of offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Justin Frye to take over the room for Greg Studrawa, Jones provides a level of stability. He will be one of two returning starters to the line at the position they played for the Buckeyes in 2021, along with center Luke Wypler.

Paris Johnson Jr., a former five-star tackle, started at right guard for Ohio State this past season, never taking a snap at tackle at the college level. With the loss of Nicholas Petit-Frere on the left side, Johnson will likely fill his shoes, leaving two guard spots to fill beside Wypler.

Redshirt senior Matthew Jones will likely take one of those guard spots after serving as a versatility option at both guard spots and at center in 2021. Either Harry Miller or 2021 five-star Donovan Jackson will occupy the other.

But Dawand Jones, in his first full season as a starter on the line, found a lot of success.

In his junior season, the Indianapolis native allowed three sacks, on quarterback hit, seven hurries and 11 pressures. Jones allowed multiple pressures in only three games this past season: Tulsa, Maryland and Michigan.

Along with Johnson on the other side, Jones has the chance to become a top-tier tackle for Ohio State, following in the footsteps of Petit-Frere and Isaiah Prince, who was the last offensive tackle to be selected in the NFL Draft in 2019.

Jones helped Ohio State lead the country in total offense (561.5) and points per game (45.7). The Buckeyes also finished with the third-best yards-per-rush total in the country (5.55) behind Coastal Carolina and Utah.

With Jones back, Ohio State could be on its way to returning to the offensive line and offensive dominance that it's used to.