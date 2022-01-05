What will Tanner McCalister bring to Ohio State?

Jim Knowles brought one of his guys with him to Columbus.

After entering the transfer portal Dec. 22, former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister announced that he would be joining Ohio State for his final season of eligibility.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety started 13 games for the Cowboys in 2021, recording 39 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception.

He started the final 10 games of the 2020 season too, finishing fifth on the team with 41 tackles with five pass breakups and two tackles-for-loss, recording multiple tackles in eight games with at least five tackles in six games.

McCallister brings experience in a Knowles defense that no one on the defense currently has, finishing second in the Big 12 conference in pass defense, averaging 210.2 yards per game with 17 touchdowns allowed, along with a conference-leading 57.6 quarterback completion percentage.

McCallister has the chance to play a prominent role right away for the Ohio State defense.

While the safety position has leading tackler Ronnie Hickman returning, Ohio State, if it runs two high safeties, could have an opening after a season filled with sporadic play by Bryson Shaw, with Josh Proctor likely returning from a season-long injury and with Lathan Ransom suffering a left leg injury that looks like could keep him off the field for a while, just having surgery.

McCalister will likely come in as a cover safety, playing where Ransom, Cameron Martinez and Marcus Williamson played for Ohio State at times in 2021.

McCalister knows what Knowles expects from his defenses, coming in as a three-star cornerback out of Rockwall-Heath High School outside of Dallas.

He could bring a touch of Oklahoma State to the field with the defense Knowles is bringing with him from Stillwater.