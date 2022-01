Why is Zach Harrison's return important for Ohio State's new defense?

All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.

Zach Harrison was next in line.

He was going to be the next great Ohio State defensive end, in the same path as Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young: dominating opposing Big Ten offensive lines before leaving the Buckeyes as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

That’s what Harrison was projected to be out of the 2019 class: a five-star defensive end, the No. 3 defensive end in the class. But Harrison was different from the Bosa brothers and Young. He was homegrown, growing up outside of Columbus, attending Olentangy Orange High School.

He was Ohio State’s next great defensive end, sought out and refined from right in the Buckeyes’ backyard.

But through his three seasons with the Buckeyes, those expectations have not been quite met. Progress has been made, leading the team with eight tackles-for-loss in 2021 with a career-high four sacks.

He just hasn’t been as dominant as some of some of the defensive ends of recent memory. And as he talked about his decision whether to enter the NFL Draft or stay for one final season prior to the Rose Bowl, it seemed to be at the forefront of his mind.

“There’s still some things I feel like I have left on the table that I feel like if I come back, I can accomplish,” Harrison said Dec. 16.

It seems like that decision has been made.

It wasn’t with any real spectacle or anything, just posting a few pictures in an Instagram post with the caption “9-3-22” — the date of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame — with an emoji of a movie clapperboard.