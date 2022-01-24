Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

So kick back, secure that blueberry muffin and cup of joe, and let's set the tone for this week.

Welcome to another week of Ohio State (offseason) football and men's basketball.

Whether it’s offensive tackle Dawand Jones, cornerback Cameron Brown or defensive end Zach Harrison, the Buckeyes are bringing back experience, key players that can make an impact in high leverage situations next season.

But two players this week announced their return to Ohio State for another season that fit right up there with Jones, Brown and Harrison.

First, there wasn’t really a kicker as accurate as Noah Ruggles was this season.

He finished tied for second in college football with a 95.2 field goal percentage, just .05 points behind Tulsa kicker Zack Long, and was one of 19 kickers in the sport that hit more than 20 field goals this season.

Ruggles was one of two Big Ten kickers, along with Michigan’s Jake Moody, to have more than a 90% success rate.

Second, there wasn’t really a Swiss Army Knife like Mitch Rossi for Ohio State’s offense.

No, he was not used as much as a passing tight end, bringing in four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in 2021. But there really wasn’t a better blocker for the Buckeyes on the outside, using him at the line of scrimmage as a traditional tight end and as a full back.

What Rossi brings is variety to the Buckeyes’ blocking schemes, creating another level of creativity for an offense that scored the most points and recorded the most yards in college football last season.

Rossi and Ruggles may not be the players that get all the headlines or garner the attention of players like Brown, Harrison or Jones. But if Ohio State wants to return to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff for a chance at a national title, these two will be vital to that path.