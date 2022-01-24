Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts
Welcome to another week of Ohio State (offseason) football and men's basketball.
So kick back, secure that blueberry muffin and cup of joe, and let's set the tone for this week.
Here's what I'm thinking about.
Ohio State has some big-time returners in 2022.
Whether it’s offensive tackle Dawand Jones, cornerback Cameron Brown or defensive end Zach Harrison, the Buckeyes are bringing back experience, key players that can make an impact in high leverage situations next season.
But two players this week announced their return to Ohio State for another season that fit right up there with Jones, Brown and Harrison.
First, there wasn’t really a kicker as accurate as Noah Ruggles was this season.
He finished tied for second in college football with a 95.2 field goal percentage, just .05 points behind Tulsa kicker Zack Long, and was one of 19 kickers in the sport that hit more than 20 field goals this season.
Ruggles was one of two Big Ten kickers, along with Michigan’s Jake Moody, to have more than a 90% success rate.
Second, there wasn’t really a Swiss Army Knife like Mitch Rossi for Ohio State’s offense.
No, he was not used as much as a passing tight end, bringing in four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in 2021. But there really wasn’t a better blocker for the Buckeyes on the outside, using him at the line of scrimmage as a traditional tight end and as a full back.
What Rossi brings is variety to the Buckeyes’ blocking schemes, creating another level of creativity for an offense that scored the most points and recorded the most yards in college football last season.
Rossi and Ruggles may not be the players that get all the headlines or garner the attention of players like Brown, Harrison or Jones. But if Ohio State wants to return to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff for a chance at a national title, these two will be vital to that path.
So where does Ohio State stand with the rest of its seniors?
The majority of players on Ohio State’s roster have made their decisions on whether to play another college seasons or to enroll in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Four players for Ohio State remain in terms of making their intentions public: linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, cornerback Sevyn Banks, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and defensive tackle Jerron Cage.
Gaoteote, Mitchell and Cage each failed to participate in Ohio State’s senior day activities prior to the final home game of the season against Michigan State, while Banks took part.
With all four on the roster currently, Ohio State currently has 91 players on scholarship, six over the scholarship limit.
Here’s my too-early Big Ten power rankings.
Let’s start with the Big Ten East...
Read the rest of the column here.