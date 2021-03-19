BuckeyeGrove - Ryan Day gives message to Ohio State hoops ahead of NCAA Tournament

“I think Chris has done an unbelievable job this year,” Day said Wednesday. “I think his team plays really, really hard. Almost won the Big Ten championship. Played really, really well, took Illinois all the way to the end. I thought Illinois has got a really good team as well, they’ll probably make it really far. I’m excited to see with the draw they have.”

Just over two months since Day and the Ohio State football team exited the gridiron after its postseason run does Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes basketball team prepare for its March Madness entrance on Friday. The two have a noted relationship and are all smiles when sharing a room, and the football coach spoke highly of the Buckeyes' run toward a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Earlier this week, a video of Ryan Day's 3-point range and hardwood skills from his time at Manchester Central High School went viral on social media.

Holtmann has also spoken highly of Day's coaching throughout the pair's time as Buckeyes coaches - which both began in 2017 - and expressed empathy when the football program was forced to cancel its Nov. 28 game at Illinois.

Day understands the emotion through late-season competition, including the highs and lows of postseason play. With tipoff between second-seeded Ohio State and No. 15 Oral Roberts at 3 p.m. Friday, Day left Holtmann and the hoops team with a final piece of wisdom.

“Sometimes that first game is the hardest,” Day said. “Once they get some momentum going, as long as they stay healthy, I think they’re gonna make a great run. It’s been fun to watch them play this year. I’ll be fired up watching them play.”

With his birthday on March 12, Day said the buzz and excitement from this time of year has made for great memories. He said his birthday, St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness “all kind of go together” as he grew up in New Hampshire.

Day said he considered possibly playing both football and basketball for some of the college programs at which he was recruited.

“I probably wouldn’t have been just a scholarship basketball player, that’s for sure, but I probably could’ve been on a couple teams," Day said. "Run around, make a few shots, bang into some people, start a few fights or whatever. That’s kind of how it went down back then."

Although Day said he doesn’t play as much nowadays as he’s “terrified of tearing an Achilles,” the Buckeyes head coach won’t turn down competition.

“I’ll bang around a little bit with the guys,” Day said. “We played a little two-on-two the other day; I was holding my breath the whole time. I’m careful now, I’m really worried about that at my age.”