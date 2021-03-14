BuckeyeGrove - Everything you need to know about Oral Roberts

Selection Sunday has arrived, and Ohio State officially has its first-round opponent. The Buckeyes, slotted as a No. 2 seed, will take on No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in their NCAA Tournament opener on Friday. Oral Roberts, out of the Summit League, finished its season with a 16-10 record and won three straight contests as a No. 4 seed in its conference tournament to secure its sixth-ever ticket to the Big Dance. Less than one week out, here's what you need to know about the Golden Eagles.



The Basics

Location: Tulsa, OK

Conference: Summit League

Record: 16-10 (13-5 Summit League)

Head coach: Paul Mills

KenPom ranking: 152

NET ranking: 154 NCAA Tournament Record: 2-5 (one Elite Eight appearance in 1974)





Impact Players Name Height PPG Other notables Max Abmas

6-foot-1

24.4

48.6% FG, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL

Kevin Obanor

6-foot-8

18.2

50.3% FG, 9.5 REB

Kareem Thompson

6-foot-6

8.7

41.5% 3P, 3.7 REB, 1.0 STL

DeShang Weaver

6-foot-8

6.5

46.4% FG, 2.7 REB, 0.7 BLK



How'd they get here?

After a non-conference slate in which it finished 3-5 with losses to five Power 6 opponents (by an average of 12.4 points), Oral Roberts entered what would be an up-and-down Summit League schedule. The Golden Eagles split regular-season series with North Dakota, UMKC, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State on their way to a fourth-place finish in the Summit League. They dispatched North Dakota by 11 in the quarterfinals and took down heavy favorite and No. 1 seed South Dakota State in the semifinals on a Kevin Obanor game-winning tip-in.



Kevin Obanor (@_KevinObanor) gets the ball and tips it in just before the BUZZER and wins the game for Oral Roberts vs South Dakota State to get them to the Summit League Tournament Final for the chance to get to the Big Dance pic.twitter.com/1qWQMi9uFY — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 9, 2021

In the conference finals, Oral Roberts went up 25 on No. 3 seed North Dakota State in the second half before falling apart and barely squeaking out a three-point, championship win behind 23 from Max Abmas and 21 from Obanor. This season marks the Golden Eagles' first tournament appearance since 2008, when they fell to Pittsburgh in the first round.



How do they match up with Ohio State?

This Oral Roberts team is one dominated by two players: the 6-foot-1 Abmas and the 6-foot-8 Obanor. Both use well over 25 percent of their team's possessions and both finished among the Summit League's top 5 individual scorers. Speaking of scoring, this is a side that plays at a top-50 tempo nationally and fires away from the 3-point line. In fact, 46 percent of ORU's field goal attempts this season have come from beyond the arc, a number that ranks No. 7 nationally. Oral Roberts shoots a blistering 38.8 percent from the outside (No. 11 nationally) and 82.6 from the free throw line (No. 1 nationally).

This matchup certainly has the potential to become a high-scoring affair.

However, two major deficiencies seem to swing things greatly in Ohio State's favor entering Friday.

One, the Golden Eagles are a bad defensive team. They allow handfuls of offensive rebounds, high shooting percentages from everywhere on the court, and give up a large number of free throw attempts. The second-- and probably most important-- advantage for the Buckeyes in this matchup is Oral Roberts' lack of height. Paul Mills' team doesn't have a rotation player taller than 6-foot-8-- a near mirror image of Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes should hold a clear advantage in the paint behind E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing.

For an undersized Ohio State team that owns one of the most efficient offenses in the country, rarely turns the ball over, and is at its best playing at a controlled tempo, this matchup seems to have very low upset potential.



Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts Category Oral Roberts Ohio State PPG 81.8

77.3

Opp. PPG

75.8

71.0

eFG%

53.6%

53.1%

Opp. eFG%

50.4%

48.9%

TO% 15.7%

15.3%

Tempo

71.8

67.1

Offensive Efficiency

109.4 (No. 74 nationally)

123.0 (No. 4 nationally)

Defensive Efficiency

106.7 (No. 285 nationally)

96.1 (No. 79 nationally)

