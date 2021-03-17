BuckeyeGrove - Ryan Day to receive COVID-19 vaccination Friday; players won't be required

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Eight days following the announcement of a one-week pause for all team-related football activities and the closure of the Woody Hayes Athletics Center, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said a plan will soon take form regarding the Buckeyes and their COVID-19 vaccinations if they choose to receive an immunization.

Day revealed he will be receiving his vaccination the same day his team will begin spring practice this Friday.

“I’m excited that I’m available to get it real soon,” Day said. “I think I’m scheduled for Friday, which is exciting.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced expanded vaccine eligibility in the state on Tuesday. All Ohioans ages 16 and older will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29, according to DeWine’s release.

Individuals ages 16 and 17 will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, the only immunization approved by the FDA for that age group, according to the release. For adults ages 18 and older, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be chosen in addition to the Pfizer option.

Day said the Buckeyes will not be required to receive a vaccine.

“It certainly won’t be required, but we’re gonna have a plan in place,” Day said. “All that information came out yesterday about March 29. It’s exciting for everybody. It’s a huge step for us moving forward, so we’re really fired up about that.”

