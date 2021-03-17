BuckeyeGrove - Day responds to pre-draft criticism of Fields

Everyone has seen the constant flow of narratives leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Who will be the second quarterback selected behind Trevor Lawrence? Is three-year BYU standout Zach Wilson more equipped for the NFL than Justin Fields? How far will the former Buckeye drop in the first round?

Fields, the two-year leader of Ohio State’s offense, has been consistently dissected and nitpicked by analysts across the country since he initially declared for the draft in January. In particular, his ability to make multiple reads and pick out secondary targets have come into question.

His former head coach pays no mind to those perceived weaknesses.

“I think when you look at Justin’s body of work-- when you’re throwing to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and some of the guys we have, and the first read we have is open a lot, that’s not his fault,” Ryan Day said on Wednesday. “You know what I mean? There’s a reason why we put certain plays in.”

Day, who had a major hand in developing Fields during his two seasons in Columbus, was emphatic in his support of the quarterback’s abilities across the gridiron, saying he gives no attention to the constant analysis and criticism of the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Beyond the fact that Ohio State’s number one options at receiver were talented enough to limit Fields’ full array of reads, Day said the Georgia native is smart enough to pick up every option on a single action in the blink of an eye.

That’s an ability that will transfer immediately to the NFL, he added.

“I think there were a lot of times where Justin got back to two, three, sometimes four, five [reads]. So he has the ability to do that,” Day said. “He’s very, very intelligent, really sharp. It doesn’t take him much to learn a play, to get it.”