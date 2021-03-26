BuckeyeGrove - Washington touches on Tennessee debacle, returning to Ohio State

Washington touches on Tennessee debacle, returning to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- In early February, reports surfaced that Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington had entered talks with Tennessee to become the Volunteers’ new defensive coordinator.
Though Washington reportedly ended up turning down a lucrative offer from Tennessee and returning to Ohio State, news of his negotiations and potential salary in Knoxville quickly made their way to the public.
On Tuesday, Washington made it clear that he was disappointed in his private talks with Tennessee being relayed to the masses so early in the process.
“I was extremely disappointed and frustrated at that,” Washington said. “That was a private situation that was made public, and it was very discouraging. First time in that situation, it was obviously something that irritated me, but I moved on. Obviously, we’re in the here and now and we’re rolling.”
His sentiment mirrored that of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day last week.
Day said he “didn’t really appreciate” the openness of everything that “went down” in Tennessee, adding that he was relieved that Washington chose to return to Columbus.
The pair of young coaches have ties dating back to their days together at Boston College.
“He’s like a brother to me,” Day said. “I always want Al to have great opportunities, that’s why he came back. We talked about that when we came here-- I want Al to be a coordinator and head coach some day. He’s gonna always have great opportunities, and this was just one of those opportunities.”
On Thursday, Washington added that he does have a desire to become a coordinator and head coach in the future, but that remaining at Ohio State will put him in a better position to eventually do so.
In early February, Day mentioned the linebackers coach taking on “an added responsibility” after co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison announced his retirement in late January, though Ohio State will not transition anyone to Mattison’s previously-held role.
“Yeah, I do wanna become a coordinator, I do wanna become a head coach, but I feel like timing’s important. I’m fortunate to be able to use that as a factor in the equation,” Washington said. “I just felt, for me personally, it was the best decision for me right now-- to be where I’m at. I feel confident that making that decision will put me in that position when that time comes.”
Above all else, Washington said he returned to Ohio State for one major reason: the people surrounding him.
With a young family still settling into Columbus, the 37-year old and son of former Buckeye linebacker Al Washington Sr. wants to keep his roots in one place-- he was born and raised in Columbus and attended Bishop Watterson High School, after all.
“It’s home. Sunday, my mom, she came over, she drove 20 minutes instead of 12 hours,” Washington said. “She was able to see her grandkids, my kids, and they get to know her as ‘Yaya,’ and they really get to know her as that.”
Washington wants to spend as much time around a program like Ohio State, and people like Day, as he can before he inevitably moves up the coaching ladder.
“The term ‘special’ always starts off with the people,” Washington said. “You could have a job on Mars, but if it’s good people, I feel like that makes it a good job."
"That's why Ohio State is special. The people you have a chance to work with."