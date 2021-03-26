BuckeyeGrove - Washington touches on Tennessee debacle, returning to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- In early February, reports surfaced that Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington had entered talks with Tennessee to become the Volunteers’ new defensive coordinator.

Though Washington reportedly ended up turning down a lucrative offer from Tennessee and returning to Ohio State, news of his negotiations and potential salary in Knoxville quickly made their way to the public.

On Tuesday, Washington made it clear that he was disappointed in his private talks with Tennessee being relayed to the masses so early in the process.

“I was extremely disappointed and frustrated at that,” Washington said. “That was a private situation that was made public, and it was very discouraging. First time in that situation, it was obviously something that irritated me, but I moved on. Obviously, we’re in the here and now and we’re rolling.”

His sentiment mirrored that of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day last week.



Day said he “didn’t really appreciate” the openness of everything that “went down” in Tennessee, adding that he was relieved that Washington chose to return to Columbus.

The pair of young coaches have ties dating back to their days together at Boston College.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Day said. “I always want Al to have great opportunities, that’s why he came back. We talked about that when we came here-- I want Al to be a coordinator and head coach some day. He’s gonna always have great opportunities, and this was just one of those opportunities.”