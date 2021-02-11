BuckeyeGrove - Al Washington to remain at Ohio State despite Tennessee offer

Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington, who became a target in new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s search for a defensive coordinator, will remain with the Buckeyes next season, a source close to the situation confirmed to BuckeyeGrove Thursday.

Washington is expected to receive a new title at Ohio State and a raise from the $515,000 salary he received in 2020. Reports estimated that the offer on the table for Washington in Tennessee was for a salary above $1 million per year.

Washington joined Ryan Day’s staff alongside Greg Mattison ahead of the 2019 season, as both worked together coaching the defensive line and linebackers, respectively, at Michigan in 2018.

The 2020 Buckeyes had the No. 6 rush defense in the nation, allowing just 97.6 yards per game on the ground, and in 2019 they allowed an average of 104. The year before Washington arrived, the Buckeyes’ gave up 158.8 rushing yards per game, which was the most by an Ohio State defense since 1999.

In Washington’s first season with the Buckeyes, linebacker Malik Harrison was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches, and went on to be drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft.

In 2020, Pete Werner was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and Baron Browning was named third-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches.

All four of Washington’s top linebackers from the 2020 season –– Werner, Browning, Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard –– are entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Washington grew up in Columbus, Ohio, attending Bishop Watterson High School, and his father, Al Washington Sr., played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 1977-80.

Washington played defensive tackle at Boston College from 2003-05 before he began coaching in 2007, working as a defensive line coach for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and subsequently landing gigs at North Carolina State, Slippery Rock and Elon University.

Returning to Boston College in 2012, Washington coached special teams, running backs or the defensive line at different periods for the next five seasons.

Washington then went to Cincinnati to coach defensive line in 2017 before his transition into the Big Ten.