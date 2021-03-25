BuckeyeGrove - Blueprint set, pathway clear for veteran LBs to become leaders, starters

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It’s been a long time coming, but opportunity is finally within grasp for Ohio State’s next wave of linebackers. No longer patiently biding their time behind long-time position group stalwarts like Tuf Borland, Pete Werner, Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard, the Buckeyes’ new speculative triumvirate at linebacker came into focus on Thursday, if it wasn’t clear already. “There’s been a blueprint set up with those four guys that just left us, and I just kind of followed the blueprint, just stepped into the role,” senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell said. “I got to be the leader in the room now, being the older guy. Me, Dallas [Gant] and K’Vaughan [Pope].”

Things are far from set in stone of course, as Gant said he suffered a foot injury and will be out for all of spring ball, and linebackers coach Al Washington sounded noncommittal about the direction he might go with the Sam position. However, Gant said he expects to play middle linebacker when he’s healthy, and Mitchell said he has remained at the Will spot, leaving one to presume that Pope, the other fourth-year linebacker in the group, will replace Browning and Hilliard on the outside. Third-year linebacker Craig Young, who received the third-most snaps last season among Buckeye LBs not named Borland, Werner, Browning or Hilliard, was revealed to be splitting time as a defensive back in a potential new role as a bullet by head coach Ryan Day last week, which seems to only further the notion that Ohio State’s three seniors will be the starters by Game 1 next season. RELATED: Craig Young working out in bullet position for Buckeyes However, securing a starting role will mean overcoming an offseason setback for Gant, who declined to say how he injured his foot on Thursday. Washington said none of his linebackers are in a position to coast into a starting role, but he said it’s not necessarily “damaging” for Gant to be out at this stage. “I don’t care if you’re the best of the best, you need reps, you need to participate,” Washington said. “It’s not good that he’s not able to [practice], I wouldn’t put it in the ‘good’ category. And I do think he could’ve benefited from having had these practices.”