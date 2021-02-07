BuckeyeGrove - Report: Washington among coaches targeted for Tennessee DC position

Last week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day praised the work linebackers coach Al Washington has done with the Buckeye defense over the past two seasons, and said he would take on more of a role in the absence co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison.

It appears other programs have taken note of Washington’s success as well though, as FootballScoop reported Sunday that the Columbus, Ohio, native is among the coaches being targeted to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy at Tennessee.

The Volunteers hired new head coach Josh Heupel on Jan. 27, following three seasons with Jeremy Pruitt at the helm of the program.

Washington joined Day’s staff ahead of the 2019 season, jumping rivalry lines after working alongside Mattison at Michigan in 2018.

While there’s been no indication that Washington would leave his position at Ohio State, the potential move would be a blow for Day’s defensive staff, given that it just dealt with Mattison’s retirement at the end of January.

RELATED: What does Barnes’ promotion mean for Kerry Coombs?

Washington played defensive tackle at Boston College from 2003-05 before he began coaching in 2007, working as a defensive line coach for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and subsequently landing gigs at North Carolina State, Slippery Rock and Elon University.

Returning to Boston College in 2012, Washington coached special teams, running backs or the defensive line at different periods for the next five seasons.

Washington then went to Cincinnati to coach defensive line in 2017 before his transition into the Big Ten.

Al Washington Sr., Washington’s father, played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 1977-80, and Washington Jr. attended Bishop Watterson High School while growing up in Columbus.